Seven People Dead As Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey - Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:40 PM

Seven People Dead as Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Seven people died and five others sustained injuries in Turkey's eastern border province of Van due to an earthquake whose epicenter was located on the territory of neighboring Iran, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center registered a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in a Turkish-Iranian border region.

"As a result of the earthquake in Iran, seven people, including three children, died in the Van province. Five people were injured. There are still people buried under the rubble," Soylu said, as quoted by A Haber tv channel.

