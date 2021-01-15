Seven People Dead, Over 600 Injured as Result of Earthquake in Central Indonesia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The death toll from the earthquake in the central Indonesian province of West Sulawesi has increased to seven people, while more than 600 others were injured, media reported on Friday.

In the early hours of Friday, West Sulawesi was hit by the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that caused significant damage across the province. The tremor was preceded by a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the same area on Thursday.

According to the Reuters news agency, three people died and over 20 more were injured in the city of Mamuju, while four fatalities and 637 wounded people were registered in the city of Majene.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands of people died in 2004 when some 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several states bordering the Indian Ocean.