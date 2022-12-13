UrduPoint.com

Seven People Detained In Peru During Mass Protests - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Seven People Detained in Peru During Mass Protests - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Seven people were detained in Peru during mass demonstrations taking place across the country, following the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo, Radio Programas del Peru (RPP) reported, citing Interior Minister Cesar Cervantes.

Over 24,400 people are participating in the nationwide protests, the minister said, as cited in the report out late on Monday.

Castillo, who was impeached by parliament and arrested last week, issued a letter on Monday, saying that he refused to resign. In addition, the former president urged Peruvians to reject the snap election scheduled for 2024. On Sunday, demonstrations took place in the Peruvian capital of Lima, as well as in Apurimac, Cajamarca, Arequipa, Lambayeque and Ica.

The latest toll of casualties from the Peruvian protests reported on Tuesday was seven people killed and 119 injured.

