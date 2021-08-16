Seven People Died At Kabul Airport During Evacuation - AP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:17 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Seven people died at the Kabul airport during evacuation chaos, AP reported on Monday, citing sources.
With the Taliban taking the reins of Afghanistan and the capital on Sunday, which prompted President Ashraf Ghani to step down and depart the country, many Afghans are trying to flee their homes.