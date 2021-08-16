UrduPoint.com

Seven People Died At Kabul Airport During Evacuation - AP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 08:17 PM

Seven People Died at Kabul Airport During Evacuation - AP

Seven people died at the Kabul airport during evacuation chaos, AP reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Seven people died at the Kabul airport during evacuation chaos, AP reported on Monday, citing sources.

With the Taliban taking the reins of Afghanistan and the capital on Sunday, which prompted President Ashraf Ghani to step down and depart the country, many Afghans are trying to flee their homes.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Died Sunday Ashraf Ghani Airport

Recent Stories

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: P ..

US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport: Pentagon

1 minute ago
 Kabul Security Situation Changing Fast, Including ..

Kabul Security Situation Changing Fast, Including at Airport - US Embassy

1 minute ago
 Australia's BHP Confirms Mulling Sale of Petroleum ..

Australia's BHP Confirms Mulling Sale of Petroleum Business

1 minute ago
 US Urges Taliban to Give Afghans, Others Opportuni ..

US Urges Taliban to Give Afghans, Others Opportunity to Leave Country Safely - E ..

1 minute ago
 Firefighters gain on Spanish blaze as heatwave eas ..

Firefighters gain on Spanish blaze as heatwave eases

5 minutes ago
 US Urges Afghanistan's Neighbors to Provide Refuge ..

US Urges Afghanistan's Neighbors to Provide Refuge to People Fleeing Country - E ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.