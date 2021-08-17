UrduPoint.com

Seven People Evacuated From Kabul On Bundeswehr Plane This Night - Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

Seven People Evacuated From Kabul on Bundeswehr Plane This Night - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Seven people were evacuated from Kabul on a Bundeswehr plane on the night into Tuesday, other persons authorized for evacuation remain in the Afghan capital because of chaos in the airport, and a new attempt to evacuate them will be made in the coming hours, the German Foreign Ministry said.

"We can confirm that seven people were evacuated from Kabul this night. Due to chaos in the airport and regular shootings at the access point overnight, it was impossible to provide other German citizens and other persons authorized for evacuation with access to the airport without Bundeswehr protection," the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The reception of persons who were in the civilian part of the airport was not provided by partners who are responsible for airport security," the ministry added, explaining that the plane was forced to leave Kabul in line with partners' security requirements.

"We are working hard to evacuate the first groups within the next few hours," the foreign ministry went on to say.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul German From Airport

Recent Stories

Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan ..

Biden defends Afghanistan decision, blames Afghan army's unwillingness to fight

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan denounced India for blocking it from part ..

Pakistan denounced India for blocking it from participating in UNSC meeting on A ..

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 207.73 million

2 hours ago
 New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in comm ..

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since February

2 hours ago
 India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 25,166 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

UAE Press: The change India seeks to make

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.