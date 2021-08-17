Seven People Evacuated From Kabul on Bundeswehr Plane This Night - Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Seven people were evacuated from Kabul on a Bundeswehr plane on the night into Tuesday, other persons authorized for evacuation remain in the Afghan capital because of chaos in the airport, and a new attempt to evacuate them will be made in the coming hours, the German Foreign Ministry said.

"We can confirm that seven people were evacuated from Kabul this night. Due to chaos in the airport and regular shootings at the access point overnight, it was impossible to provide other German citizens and other persons authorized for evacuation with access to the airport without Bundeswehr protection," the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The reception of persons who were in the civilian part of the airport was not provided by partners who are responsible for airport security," the ministry added, explaining that the plane was forced to leave Kabul in line with partners' security requirements.

"We are working hard to evacuate the first groups within the next few hours," the foreign ministry went on to say.