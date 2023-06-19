(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Seven people went missing while diving in Japan's southernmost prefecture, Okinawa, the NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

The accident took place north of coral reefs, near the city of Itoman located on the southern tip of the island, the main part of the prefecture, according to the report.

Five divers and two instructors were engaged in drift diving - scuba diving along with sea currents, the news outlet said.

Japan's maritime security sent a helicopter to the scene, and searches are underway.