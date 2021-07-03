Seven People, Including Four Children, Dead as Result of Fire in Canada - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) A fire has hit a residential house in the Canadian town of Chestermere, not far from Calgary, in the province of Alberta, leaving seven people dead, including four children, media reported.

The list of the victims includes two men (aged 38 and 35 years), a woman (aged 38 years) and four children (aged 12, 12, 8 and 4 years).

Five more people, including four children, managed to escape from the inflaming house.

According to the CTV news broadcaster, two Muslim families lived in the fire-hit house.

Causes of the blaze remain unknown.