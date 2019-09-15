UrduPoint.com
Seven People Injured After Aged Taxi Driver Rams Into Crowd In Japan's Nagoya - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Seven people were injured after an aged taxi driver, 75 rammed into a crowd of people standing on a sidewalk and watching a street performance in the Japanese city of Nagoya, local media reported on Sunday.

According to The Japan Times, the incident occurred at 09:25 p.m. on Saturday [12:25 GMT].

The taxi driver identified as Katsuhiro Komori was arrested and told the police that he did not remember the moment of the accident. The investigation is underway.

The publication said, citing the National Police Agency, that 460 fatal road accidents had been caused by drivers aged 75 or over in the country last year.

The news comes amid the government's plans to create a new driver's license system that limits aged citizens to cars with such safety tools as automatic brakes.

