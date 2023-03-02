Seven People Injured as Lufthansa Plane Hits Severe Turbulence Over US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A Lufthansa plane got into a zone of turbulence on its way from the United States to Germany, resulting in injuries to seven passengers, US broadcaster NBC reported on Thursday, citing airport officials.

Lufthansa Flight 469 was flying from Austin to Frankfurt when it entered a zone of turbulence at about 37,000 feet over Tennessee and had to divert to Washington, D.C., landing at the city's Dulles International Airport, according to the report.

Seven passengers were injured and were hospitalized, the broadcaster stated, adding that they had no immediate comment on their condition.

Lufthansa has not given any comment yet, according to the broadcaster.