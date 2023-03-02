UrduPoint.com

Seven People Injured As Lufthansa Plane Hits Severe Turbulence Over US - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Seven People Injured as Lufthansa Plane Hits Severe Turbulence Over US - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A Lufthansa plane got into a zone of turbulence on its way from the United States to Germany, resulting in injuries to seven passengers, US broadcaster NBC reported on Thursday, citing airport officials.

Lufthansa Flight 469 was flying from Austin to Frankfurt when it entered a zone of turbulence at about 37,000 feet over Tennessee and had to divert to Washington, D.C., landing at the city's Dulles International Airport, according to the report.

Seven passengers were injured and were hospitalized, the broadcaster stated, adding that they had no immediate comment on their condition.

Lufthansa has not given any comment yet, according to the broadcaster.

Related Topics

Injured Germany Frankfurt Austin Washington, D.C. United States From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

16 minutes ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

17 minutes ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

17 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful launch of Zayed Ambition 2

17 minutes ago
 Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank ..

Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank trade today

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.