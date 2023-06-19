BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Ukrainian troops have shelled the Valuysky District of Russia's Belgorod region, injuring seven people, including a child, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, seven people were injured, including one child with a broken collarbone .

.. All the victims are in a moderate condition," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

Additionally, five residential buildings and four private houses were damaged in the shelling, the official added.