UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven People Injured As Unknown Blows Up ATM Near Paris - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:18 PM

Seven People Injured as Unknown Blows Up ATM Near Paris - Reports

An ATM machine exploded in a market in Mezieres-sur-Seine, a French city 30 miles northwest from Paris in the Yvelines region, leaving seven people lightly injured, local media reported on Friday, citing authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) An ATM machine exploded in a market in Mezieres-sur-Seine, a French city 30 miles northwest from Paris in the Yvelines region, leaving seven people lightly injured, local media reported on Friday, citing authorities.

The Actu78 news outlet reported, citing Versailles Deputy Prosecutor Juliette Gest, that two of the seven injured people were taken to a hospital.

According to Yvelines City Office Chief Thomas Lavielle, as quoted in the report, the injuries were minor, mainly related to burns and hearing shock.

According to the report, a 5.9-feet tall man in black attire entered the store � a local Carrefour Market � shortly after it opened at 9:30 am local time (07:30 GMT), approached the ATM, put a batch of explosives on the device and detonated it.

The eyewitness had a chance to film him as he left the store to the parking lot and left the scene in a black Volkswagen vehicle.

The blast was so strong that it tore apart an entire section of the store's front wall, according to the video footage. There were reportedly 38 people inside the store at the time of the explosion.

Police are currently looking for the perpetrator, while perplexed as to why would he decide to rob an ATM with witnesses present, according to the report.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Film And Movies Vehicle Versailles Paris Man Market Media From Volkswagen

Recent Stories

Two dacoits killed in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Over 75% of Nicaraguan Refugees in Costa Rica Face ..

3 minutes ago

Couple shot dead in Mastung

3 minutes ago

All out efforts to be made to call Nawaz back to P ..

3 minutes ago

Two People Killed in Helicopter Crash in Southwest ..

7 minutes ago

Civil Defense to exempt Emirati women from paying ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.