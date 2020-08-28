Seven People Injured as Unknown Blows Up ATM Near Paris - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) An ATM machine exploded in a market in Mezieres-sur-Seine, a French city 30 miles northwest from Paris in the Yvelines region, leaving seven people lightly injured, local media reported on Friday, citing authorities.

The Actu78 news outlet reported, citing Versailles Deputy Prosecutor Juliette Gest, that two of the seven injured people were taken to a hospital.

According to Yvelines City Office Chief Thomas Lavielle, as quoted in the report, the injuries were minor, mainly related to burns and hearing shock.

According to the report, a 5.9-feet tall man in black attire entered the store � a local Carrefour Market � shortly after it opened at 9:30 am local time (07:30 GMT), approached the ATM, put a batch of explosives on the device and detonated it.

The eyewitness had a chance to film him as he left the store to the parking lot and left the scene in a black Volkswagen vehicle.

The blast was so strong that it tore apart an entire section of the store's front wall, according to the video footage. There were reportedly 38 people inside the store at the time of the explosion.

Police are currently looking for the perpetrator, while perplexed as to why would he decide to rob an ATM with witnesses present, according to the report.