Seven People Injured In Fire At Afghan Customs Office In Herat Province - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Seven people were injured as a result of a fire that broke out at an Afghan customs office in the Herat province on the border with Iran, 1TV broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the health authorities.

According to the broadcaster, one of these seven sustained serious injuries.

Earlier in the day, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported that the customs office was in flames. Eyewitnesses told the broadcaster that dozes of trucks caught fire which continued to spread. Local officials said that the fire brought major damage. Provincial governor Waheed Qatali, in turn, asked Iran for assistance as Afghanistan lacked the equipment to extinguish the fire.

More Stories From World

