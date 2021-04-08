Seven People Injured in Fire at Oil Refinery in Southeastern Mexico - Company

At least seven people sustained light injuries when fire broke out at an oil refinery in the southeastern Mexican state of Veracruz, Mexican state-owned petroleum company Pemex said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) At least seven people sustained light injuries when fire broke out at an oil refinery in the southeastern Mexican state of Veracruz, Mexican state-owned petroleum company Pemex said.

"As a result of the fire at the oil refinery named after Gen.

Lazaro Cardenas in Menatitlan, Veracruz state, seven people were lightly injured: one worker with burn, another one with intoxication and five firefighters, who took part in fighting with the fire," Pemex said on Twitter.

According to the statement, all those injured are in stable condition and and have received the necessary assistance at the local Pemex clinic.

The company added that the fire had been brought under control and there were no risks to the population.