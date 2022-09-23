TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Seven people have been injured in a knife attack by a terrorist in the Israeli city of Modi'in, Israeli police spokesman Mikhail Zingerman told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The attack took place at the Modi'in intersection.

The terrorist has been neutralized by a police officer," Zingerman said.

According to the police, seven civilians have suffered varying degrees of injuries, including from tear gas dispersed at the site. One of the victims has been stabbed with a knife. Police are scouring the surrounding area looking for the attacker's associates.