UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven People Injured In Motorcycle Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's South - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:35 PM

Seven People Injured in Motorcycle Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's South - Police

Seven people have been injured after a motorcycle bomb exploded in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, local police said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Seven people have been injured after a motorcycle bomb exploded in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, local police said on Wednesday.

"The explosion happened at around 1.00 p.m. [08:30 GMT] in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, a motorcycle bomb blast [occurred] near the bazaar," the Kandahar police said.

Police spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, confirmed to Sputnik that seven civilians had been injured in the blast.

According to Barakzai's preliminary information, the attack was targeted against Zalmai, the brother of Abdul Wadod Jaju, a former commander of Kandahar's 8th police district, killed in 2014 in a Taliban attack.

However, Zalmai has not been harmed.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast Kandahar Nasir

Recent Stories

Traders call off nationwide strike after agreement ..

6 seconds ago

Azadi March was designed by Nawaz Sharif after his ..

24 minutes ago

Doctors refuse to treat former three-time PM Nawaz ..

46 minutes ago

AKPPA meets with MD Private Schools Regulatory Aut ..

4 seconds ago

Three aid workers killed in S.Sudan, suspending Eb ..

5 seconds ago

First-ever International Islamabad Art Festival 20 ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.