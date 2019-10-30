(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Seven people have been injured after a motorcycle bomb exploded in Afghanistan 's southern Kandahar province, local police said on Wednesday.

"The explosion happened at around 1.00 p.m. [08:30 GMT] in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, a motorcycle bomb blast [occurred] near the bazaar," the Kandahar police said.

Police spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, confirmed to Sputnik that seven civilians had been injured in the blast.

According to Barakzai's preliminary information, the attack was targeted against Zalmai, the brother of Abdul Wadod Jaju, a former commander of Kandahar's 8th police district, killed in 2014 in a Taliban attack.

However, Zalmai has not been harmed.