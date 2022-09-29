Seven People Injured in Shelling of Convoy With Refugees in Kharkiv Region - Authorities

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Seven people, including two children, were injured as a result of shelling of a convoy with refugees in the Kharkiv region and then taken to a hospital in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), a spokesperson for the LPR Health Ministry told Sputnik.

"There are seven (injured) people in total, two of them are children," the spokesperson said.

According to the LPR Health Ministry, all the people were injured as a result of shelling of a convoy with refugees in the Kharkiv region. They were evacuated to the LPR for medical assistance, the spokesperson added.