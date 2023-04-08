Seven People Injured in Terrorist Attack in Tel Aviv Promenade - Israeli Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) Seven people have suffered injuries in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv's promenade on Friday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

"7 people wounded (2 seriously) in a terror attack at Tel Aviv's promenade," the ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Haaretz newspaper reported that one person was killed in the attack, while the assailant was shot dead.