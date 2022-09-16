UrduPoint.com

Seven People Killed, 3 Missing As Downpour Hits Central Italy - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Seven People Killed, 3 Missing as Downpour Hits Central Italy - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) At least seven people died and three others went missing as a result of torrential rains in the Italian region of Marche, media reported on Friday.

Heavy downpours have been ongoing across the region since Thursday evening, Italian broadcaster Rainews24 reported.

"Up to 420 millimeters of rain (16.5 inches) fell in two or three hours," the representative of the Italian Civil Protection Department said, as quoted by Rainews24.

The province of Ancona on Italy's Adriatic coast bore the brunt of the rainfall.

The heavy downpour caused flooding that turned into torrents of water, debris and mud, in which cars and trees got stuck.

The weather conditions in the region have currently improved.

Fabrizio Curcio, the head of the civil protection, flew to the scene. Rescuers continue to search for survivors, including a child who was swept away from his mother when they managed to leave the car, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

The authorities urged local residents to stay at home. There are reports of night blackouts in the affected region.

Related Topics

Weather Water Car Died Ancona Italy Media From Rains

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkey agree to further enhance

Pakistan, Turkey agree to further enhance

2 hours ago
 PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

PM attends SCO-CHS meeting in Samarkand today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th September 2022

4 hours ago
 AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.