Seven People Killed, 3 Missing as Downpour Hits Central Italy - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) At least seven people died and three others went missing as a result of torrential rains in the Italian region of Marche, media reported on Friday.

Heavy downpours have been ongoing across the region since Thursday evening, Italian broadcaster Rainews24 reported.

"Up to 420 millimeters of rain (16.5 inches) fell in two or three hours," the representative of the Italian Civil Protection Department said, as quoted by Rainews24.

The province of Ancona on Italy's Adriatic coast bore the brunt of the rainfall.

The heavy downpour caused flooding that turned into torrents of water, debris and mud, in which cars and trees got stuck.

The weather conditions in the region have currently improved.

Fabrizio Curcio, the head of the civil protection, flew to the scene. Rescuers continue to search for survivors, including a child who was swept away from his mother when they managed to leave the car, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

The authorities urged local residents to stay at home. There are reports of night blackouts in the affected region.