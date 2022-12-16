UrduPoint.com

Seven People Killed, 52 Injured During Mass Protests In Peru's Ayacucho - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Seven People Killed, 52 Injured During Mass Protests in Peru's Ayacucho - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Seven people were killed and 52 sustained injuries in clashes between protesters and police in the southern Peruvian city of Ayacucho, regional health authorities said.

"Seven deaths and 52 injuries were reported as a result of clashes that were recorded (on Thursday) in different parts of the city," the Ayacucho regional health department said in a statement on social media.

The injured were reportedly hospitalized.

Protests are taking place against Peru's interim government following the impeachment and removal of Pedro Castillo from the post of president on December 7 after he attempted to dissolve Congress and install an emergency government.

Castillo has since been accused of rebellion and conspiracy, which he denies. Demonstrators call for an immediate presidential election and the dissolution of the country's parliament. On Wednesday, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency for 30 days in connection with the protests.

