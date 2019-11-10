Seven People Killed, 7 Injured in Truck-Minibus Collision in Northeastern China - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Seven people were killed and another seven were injured in a traffic accident in the northeastern Chinese province of Jilin, the Xinhua news Agency reported on Sunday, citing data from local departments of transport and health.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the provincial capital of Changchun, when a minibus traveling from the city center to the Shuangyang area collided with a truck, which was transporting concrete.

All victims of the accident were taken to a hospital, the investigation is underway.