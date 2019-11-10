UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven People Killed, 7 Injured In Truck-Minibus Collision In Northeastern China - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Seven People Killed, 7 Injured in Truck-Minibus Collision in Northeastern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) Seven people were killed and another seven were injured in a traffic accident in the northeastern Chinese province of Jilin, the Xinhua news Agency reported on Sunday, citing data from local departments of transport and health.

The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the provincial capital of Changchun, when a minibus traveling from the city center to the Shuangyang area collided with a truck, which was transporting concrete.

All victims of the accident were taken to a hospital, the investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured China Traffic Jilin Changchun Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, Dubai Silicon Oasis launch fir ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Liberian Pr ..

33 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves 5th edition of Dubai ..

48 minutes ago

Extending maternity leave in private sector will c ..

48 minutes ago

Details of World Tolerance Summit Dubai announced

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police urge careful driving during sever ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.