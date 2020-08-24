UrduPoint.com
Seven People Killed As Floods Hit Northeastern Turkey - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:51 PM

Seven People Killed as Floods Hit Northeastern Turkey - Interior Minister

Flash floods hit Turkey's northeastern province of Giresun killing seven people, while nine others went missing, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Flash floods hit Turkey's northeastern province of Giresun killing seven people, while nine others went missing, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.

"Searches for nine people are still ongoing.

As of now, the number of those killed is seven," Soylu said, as quoted by the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper.

On Sunday, a powerful cyclone struck the province with the town of Dereli being the worst-hit by mudflows. As of now, rescuers are clearing the rubble, while access to several villages remains blocked by mud streams.

