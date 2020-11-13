UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven People Killed By Blast At Polyethylene Factory In Northeastern China - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

Seven People Killed by Blast at Polyethylene Factory in Northeastern China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Seven people have been killed by an explosion at a polyethylene factory in the Wuji County of the northeastern Chinese province of Hebei, China's media reported on Friday.

The explosion occurred at about 10:00 GMT on Thursday, the China Central Television reported.

The search and rescue operation has come to an end.

Causes of the incident have not been clarified yet, the investigation is underway. Some executives of the factory have already been arrested.

Related Topics

China Media TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

10 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

10 hours ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

10 hours ago

Russia Awaits Official US Election Results Before ..

9 hours ago

Trump Renews Declaration of Nuclear Proliferation ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.