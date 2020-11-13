Seven People Killed by Blast at Polyethylene Factory in Northeastern China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Seven people have been killed by an explosion at a polyethylene factory in the Wuji County of the northeastern Chinese province of Hebei, China's media reported on Friday.

The explosion occurred at about 10:00 GMT on Thursday, the China Central Television reported.

The search and rescue operation has come to an end.

Causes of the incident have not been clarified yet, the investigation is underway. Some executives of the factory have already been arrested.