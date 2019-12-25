Seven People Killed During Landslide in Brazil - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Seven people died in a landslide that destroyed several houses in the city of Recife in eastern Brazil, the Globo media portal reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night.

At the very beginning of the rescue operation, bodies of five people were discovered, while two dead women were found after eight hours of search, according to the media outlet. Among the victims were two children ” a two-month-old boy and a nine-year-old girl.

Three people were reportedly injured.