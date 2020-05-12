UrduPoint.com
Seven People Killed In Bomb Blast At Police Chief Funeral In Afghanistan's East- Witnesses

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:55 PM

Seven People Killed in Bomb Blast at Police Chief Funeral in Afghanistan's East- Witnesses

Seven people were killed and several others injured in a bomb blast at the funeral of a police chief in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Seven people were killed and several others injured in a bomb blast at the funeral of a police chief in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the funeral of Haji Sheikh Ikram, who used to serve as the commander of the Khewa district's police unit.

He died last night due to a heart attack.

Attaullah Khogyani, the provincial governor's spokesman, confirmed the information to Sputnik. He said that the blast took place at 11.00 a.m. local time (21:00 previous day GMT) and resulted in casualties.

