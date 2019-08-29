UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven People Killed In Floods In Southern Morocco - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:00 AM

Seven People Killed in Floods in Southern Morocco - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Seven people had been killed due to heavy flooding in the Taroudant province in southern Morocco, media reported on Thursday.

The Hespress news outlet reported, citing local authorities, that one person had also sustained wounds and had been hospitalized.

Another person is reportedly missing.

The outlet added that in the province's Tata district, educational and social facilities had been open to accommodate up to 200 people whose houses had been flooded.

Related Topics

Morocco Media Tata

Recent Stories

Khalifa gets Australian PM&#039;s message

5 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed gives directives to d ..

5 hours ago

Emirati women have attained overall empowerment: M ..

6 hours ago

GWU organises ceremony, dialogue marking Emirati W ..

6 hours ago

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

5 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.