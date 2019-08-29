Seven People Killed in Floods in Southern Morocco - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Seven people had been killed due to heavy flooding in the Taroudant province in southern Morocco, media reported on Thursday.

The Hespress news outlet reported, citing local authorities, that one person had also sustained wounds and had been hospitalized.

Another person is reportedly missing.

The outlet added that in the province's Tata district, educational and social facilities had been open to accommodate up to 200 people whose houses had been flooded.