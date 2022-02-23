UrduPoint.com

Seven People Killed In Gold Mine Collapse In Ethiopia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 04:27 PM

At least seven people were killed after a gold mine collapsed in Ethiopia's Oromia regional state, officials said Tuesday

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :At least seven people were killed after a gold mine collapsed in Ethiopia's Oromia regional state, officials said Tuesday.

In addition to the fatalities, 11 others were also seriously injured from the accident, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported, citing the officials.

The incident occurred as artisanal gold miners were caught up by the incident and buried underground while they were searching for gold, according to local government officials.

Ethiopia had secured 682 million U.S. Dollars from the minerals and gemstones mining sectors during its 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The largest share was generated from the export of gold, according to figures from the Ethiopian Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

Artisanal miners are critical players in the country's gold mining sector in general. However, the conditions at which artisan miners operate remain an issue of concern.

In recent years, the East African country has undertaken a mass sensitization campaign to combat contraband mining activities that have been partly blamed for Ethiopia achieving low mining revenues in previous years.

Included in the campaign is a push to bring artisanal miners into the formal mining market.

