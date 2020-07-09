Seven People Killed in Mi-17 Helicopter Crash in Northern Peru - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Peruvian Ministry of Defense reported that a search operation discovered the Mi-17 helicopter that went missing earlier this week, to find that all seven people on board were killed in the accident

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Peruvian Ministry of Defense reported that a search operation discovered the Mi-17 helicopter that went missing earlier this week, to find that all seven people on board were killed in the accident.

"The search operation allowed us to find the aircraft that crashed in the province of Bagua. Four helicopter pilots were killed in the incident ...

as well as three passengers," the ministry said in a post on Twitter.

The Mi-17 helicopter disappeared on Tuesday while on a humanitarian mission in the country's rainforest-covered northern periphery. The helicopter was declared missing after 2.5 hours of radio silence in what was supposed to be a 20-minute trip.

The Peruvian Air Force expressed condolences to the families of the victims and opened an investigation into the causes of the incident.