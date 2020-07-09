UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven People Killed In Mi-17 Helicopter Crash In Northern Peru - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:47 PM

Seven People Killed in Mi-17 Helicopter Crash in Northern Peru - Defense Ministry

The Peruvian Ministry of Defense reported that a search operation discovered the Mi-17 helicopter that went missing earlier this week, to find that all seven people on board were killed in the accident

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Peruvian Ministry of Defense reported that a search operation discovered the Mi-17 helicopter that went missing earlier this week, to find that all seven people on board were killed in the accident.

"The search operation allowed us to find the aircraft that crashed in the province of Bagua. Four helicopter pilots were killed in the incident ...

as well as three passengers," the ministry said in a post on Twitter.

The Mi-17 helicopter disappeared on Tuesday while on a humanitarian mission in the country's rainforest-covered northern periphery. The helicopter was declared missing after 2.5 hours of radio silence in what was supposed to be a 20-minute trip.

The Peruvian Air Force expressed condolences to the families of the victims and opened an investigation into the causes of the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Twitter Post All

Recent Stories

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

1 hour ago

DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group to enh ..

2 hours ago

DRAP urged to take emergency steps for approving c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.