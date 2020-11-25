UrduPoint.com
Seven People Killed in Migrant Boat Accident Off Canary Islands Coast - Reports

At least seven people were killed when a boat with migrants crashed off the coast of Lanzarote island, part of Spain's Canary Islands, the local Canarias7 news outlet reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) At least seven people were killed when a boat with migrants crashed off the coast of Lanzarote island, part of Spain's Canary Islands, the local Canarias7 news outlet reported on Wednesday.

The boat crashed against a group of rocks on the Orzola coast, in the north of Lanzarote island. There were about 35 people on board, all of them are from the Maghreb countries.

According to the reports, the rescuers have managed to pull 28 people out of water and at least 3 victims are missing.

Firefighters, volunteers and civil guard members have been working in the wreck site from early morning.

According to the statistics presented by the Spanish interior ministry, the country has been experiencing the largest inflow of migrants to the Canary Islands since 2006. From January to November of this year, 16,760 migrants came to the Canary Islands, which is 1,019.6 percent more compared to 2019.

