Seven People Killed In Terrorist Rocket Attack In Syria's Hama Province - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 09:03 PM

Seven People Killed in Terrorist Rocket Attack in Syria's Hama Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) At least seven people were killed and several more were injured as a result of rocket fire in the north of the Syrian province of Hama on Monday, local media reported.

The SANA news agency reported that terrorists fired a number of rockets on Naour Jourin, a village in the northwestern countryside of Hama, from the Idlib de-escalation zone. According to the media, one rocket hit a vehicle carrying civilians. Among those killed in the attack, two were reportedly children.

Earlier in the day, four civilians, including one minor, were injured in an attack committed by terrorists on the Syrian Christian city of As Suqaylabiyah in northern Hama.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil conflict since 2011 between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. In May 2017, the sides agreed to a ceasefire under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and established four de-escalation zones.

