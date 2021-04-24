UrduPoint.com
Seven People Killed In Two Separate Attacks In Congo - Civil Rights Group

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 03:00 AM

Seven People Killed in Two Separate Attacks in Congo - Civil Rights Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) At least seven people, including a woman, were killed in two different attacks, attributed to militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to a local civil rights group.

The attacks occurred on Friday afternoon in two villages near the eastern town of Mamove, president of the Civil Society in Mamove, Kinos Katuho said, as cited by the local Actualite news service.

According to Katuho, a total of seven people were killed, two in the village of Aveyi, and five in the village of Kukutama. There is one woman among the victims.

Actualite said that the Friday attacks were attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan armed group active in eastern Congo.

Last month, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, announced that the number of attacks on civilians in the northeastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo, attributed to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group, had drastically increased in recent months, leaving 200 people dead, dozens injured and an estimated 40,000 displaced.

According to UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch, among the 40,000 forcibly displaced, the majority are women and children, as men stay behind to protect properties. This exposes local communities to the risk of further attacks.

