Seven People Killed on Monday in Clashes Near Kabul Airport - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Seven people were killed on Monday in clashes at the Kabul airport, an informed source told Sputnik.

"Because of a large crowd of people at the gates of the Kabul airport, people began to crowd the foreign military, which provoked a response, first from the Taliban [the movement is banned in Russia as terrorist group], then from the side of foreign forces," the source said.

According to the source, the victims of the clashes were a security official, two Taliban fighters and four people who tried to leave the country.

The eyewitness also confirmed that the Taliban and foreign military personnel had been shooting at each other.