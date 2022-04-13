UrduPoint.com

Seven People Killed, Over 100 Houses Burned In Ethnic Clash In Papua New Guinea

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Seven People Killed, Over 100 Houses Burned in Ethnic Clash in Papua New Guinea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A prolonged ethnic clash in Papua New Guinea's province of Morobe has left seven people dead and over 100 houses burned, local commander Superintendent Jacob Singura said on Wednesday.

"More than 100 houses have been razed by fire since the fighting started late last month," Singura said, as quoted by The National newspaper, adding that seven people were killed in the clash.

The police deployed 15-strong mobile squad to monitor the situation on the ground, Singura noted.

"The situation now is quiet but very tense," Singura added.

According to the newspaper, the clash started from a family row, which was later joined by relatives and other people.

Papua New Guinea is considered to be one of the most diverse countries in the world, with a very high level of ethnolinguistic fragmentation among local communities, which fosters inter-ethnic violence.

Related Topics

Dead Fire World Police Mobile Papua New Guinea Guinea Family From

Recent Stories

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

24 minutes ago
 Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bu ..

Four French, one Belgian among 10 dead in Egypt bus crash: governor

15 minutes ago
 Italian Economy Not Affected by Anti-Russian Sanct ..

Italian Economy Not Affected by Anti-Russian Sanctions - Foreign Minister

15 minutes ago
 France Spent $100Mln on Military Assistance to Ukr ..

France Spent $100Mln on Military Assistance to Ukraine - Government

29 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz's remarks on CPEC construction highly c ..

PM Shehbaz's remarks on CPEC construction highly commendable: China

29 minutes ago
 Shanghai Customs important efficiency amid COVID-1 ..

Shanghai Customs important efficiency amid COVID-19 resurgence

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.