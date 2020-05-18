UrduPoint.com
Seven People Killed, Over 40 Injured In Car Bomb Attack In Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) At least seven people were killed and over 40 others were injured as a result of a car bomb attack by a suicide bomber near the building of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) special unit in eastern Ghazni province, media reported on Monday, citing health officials.

According to Tolo news broadcaster, the attack took place in the early hours of Monday and most of the victims are NDS employees.

The Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed the Ghazni blast, but refused to provide any further details.

"Unfortunately, the terrorists once again attacked a religious center in Ghazni," the ministry said as quoted by the broadcaster.

At the same time, no group including the Taliban radical movement has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, the broadcaster said.

The attack comes as part of an escalating cycle of violence between the Kabul government and radical, armed groups headed by the Taliban.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered his army to go on the offensive after two attacks earlier in May left scores dead at a maternity ward in Kabul and a funeral in Nangarhar province, among other attacks.

