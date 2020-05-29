Seven People Shot in Louisville in Protests Over March Murder of Woman by Police - Reports

Seven people were injured in the US city of Louisville in violent protests against the death of a young African American woman called Breonna Taylor, who was killed by local police in March, the NBC News reported on Friday, adding that one of the injured persons is in critical condition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Seven people were injured in the US city of Louisville in violent protests against the death of a young African American woman called Breonna Taylor, who was killed by local police in March, the NBC news reported on Friday, adding that one of the injured persons is in critical condition.

Police say that officers were not involved in the shootings.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Louisville to protest Taylor's death. Police special adviser Jessie Halladay said that protesters were throwing bottles at security officers.