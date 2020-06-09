Seven People Shot in New York in 3 Separate Incidents Within 10 Minutes - Reports

Seven people were shot late on Monday in the Brooklyn borough, located in the US city of New York, in three separate incidents within ten minutes, The Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Seven people were shot late on Monday in the Brooklyn borough, located in the US city of New York, in three separate incidents within ten minutes, The Daily Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The victims are six men, aged 17 to 50, and a 23-year-old woman, according to the newspaper.

The woman is in critical condition, while the others are expected to survive.

Peaceful protests, overseen by the New York Police Department, were taking place in the city at about the same time.

The city lifted on Sunday its 8 p.m. (00:00 GMT) curfew imposed due to violent protests against police brutality and racism triggered by the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody.