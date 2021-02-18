UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven People Shot Near Train Station In Philadelphia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 03:00 AM

Seven People Shot Near Train Station in Philadelphia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) A gunman shot seven people near a SEPTA train station in the US city of Philadelphia, ABC news reported citing police.

One person is in custody and two weapons were recovered from the incident, the report said on Wednesday. One of the victims is in critical condition, it added.

Police are working on identifying the suspect and reviewing surveillance footage in the area of the shooting, the report said.

Related Topics

Police Philadelphia From

Recent Stories

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

1 hour ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

3 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

4 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

2 hours ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.