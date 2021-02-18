Seven People Shot Near Train Station in Philadelphia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) A gunman shot seven people near a SEPTA train station in the US city of Philadelphia, ABC news reported citing police.

One person is in custody and two weapons were recovered from the incident, the report said on Wednesday. One of the victims is in critical condition, it added.

Police are working on identifying the suspect and reviewing surveillance footage in the area of the shooting, the report said.