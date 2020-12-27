UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven People Stabbed To Death, 7 Injured In Knife Attack In Northeastern China - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 12:20 PM

Seven People Stabbed to Death, 7 Injured in Knife Attack in Northeastern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) At least seven people have been killed and seven others were injured in a knife attack in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, the Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

According to the media outlet, the suspect had been apprehended, while those injured were hospitalized.

The newspaper did not provide any further details.

Related Topics

Injured Attack China Sunday Media

Recent Stories

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

51 minutes ago

Brazil registers 307 coronavirus deaths

51 minutes ago

Over 900 new coronavirus cases in S. Korea

2 hours ago

Germany reports 13,755 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 27, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.