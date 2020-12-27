Seven People Stabbed To Death, 7 Injured In Knife Attack In Northeastern China - Reports
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) At least seven people have been killed and seven others were injured in a knife attack in China's northeastern province of Liaoning, the Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday.
According to the media outlet, the suspect had been apprehended, while those injured were hospitalized.
The newspaper did not provide any further details.