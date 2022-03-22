Seven People Who Felt Sick at Listvyazhnaya Mine in Siberia Evacuated - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Seven people felt sick at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Siberia's Kemerovo Region, they were taken to the surface, another 134 miners are being evacuated, emergencies services told Sputnik.

"Seven people felt unwell, 134 miners are being taken to the surface (methane sensors did not work, the MAC level is normal).

The reason for feeling unwell is being established, those affected have already been taken to the surface," a spokesman said.