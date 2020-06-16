(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) At least seven police officers were injured in riots staged by Azerbaijani nationals residing in a temporary camp in Russia's Dagestan Republic, the local department of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, acting head of the Derbent district, Fuad Shakhiev told Sputnik that Azerbaijani nationals residing in the temporary camp in Dagestan had attacked four police officers and damaged several vehicles, being angered by the inability to return to their homeland due to border closures.

The situation stabilized overnight.

"As a result of these illegal actions, seven law enforcement officers were injured, five service vehicles were damaged," the statement said.

According to the statement, about 400 Azerbaijani nationals took part in the riots, which included demonstrators trying to block the local branch of the Federal highway. About 90 people were taken to the police department to clarify the circumstances of the incident.