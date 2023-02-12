UrduPoint.com

Seven Police Officers Killed In Peru's Region Known For Hideouts Of Shining Path Militants

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Seven Police Officers Killed in Peru's Region Known for Hideouts of Shining Path Militants

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Seven police officers were killed on Saturday in an ambush in Peru's central region known to be one of the hotspots of coca production and home to the remaining members of the rebel Maoist group Shining Path, the National Police said.

The attack took place in the valley of the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro rivers ” known under the acronym VRAEM ” an impoverished region also called Peru's "cocaine valley," being a major producer of the coca plant.

"We mourn the loss of our police brothers who were ambushed when they were traveling in a police vehicle in the town center of Natividad in the Vraem, where 7 policemen have been killed and one police officer has survived," the police said on Twitter.

The RPP broadcaster reported that law enforcers were investigating the suspected involvement of the Shining Path group in the deadly attack.

The Shining Path group originated in the 1960s among university teachers and students of one of the poorest Peruvian departments of Ayacucho. In 1980, it reorganized into an armed group and began terrorist activities against government officials. After the defeat in the early 1990s, the group joined local drug dealers, according to Peruvian authorities.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Twitter Vehicle Ayacucho Peru Government

Recent Stories

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

1 hour ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

2 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

2 hours ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

2 hours ago
 PSL players visited SSU headquarters

PSL players visited SSU headquarters

2 hours ago
 PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants t ..

PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Qa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.