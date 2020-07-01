Seven Police Officers Wounded During Hong Kong Protests Against Security Law

Seven police officers were injured during protests against the fresh security law in China's special administrative region of Hong Kong on Wednesday, the police have said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Seven police officers were injured during protests against the fresh security law in China's special administrative region of Hong Kong on Wednesday, the police have said.

"A total of 7 officers were injured on duty. Among the serious injuries, one was stabbed by a rioter with a dagger and three were hit by a rioter driving a motorcycle," the police wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, they said that one of the police officers was stabbed in his arm as he was making an arrest.

"An officer was stabbed in the arm by rioters holding sharp objects when he was taking arrest action.

While the by-standers offered no helping hand, suspects fled," it tweeted.

Over 370 people have been arrested after hundreds took to the streets of the autonomous Chinese city to protest a security law that was adopted by the parliament and signed by leader Xi Jinping earlier this week.

Wednesday marks the 23rd anniversary of the city's handover from the British rule to China. The United Kingdom has accused China of breaching their agreement, known as the Sino-British joint declaration.