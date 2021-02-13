KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) Seven police officers were injured as a car bomb exploded in the Arghandab district in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, the provincial police spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barazkzai, told Sputnik on Saturday.

The Afghan armed forces and the Taliban group have been fighting in the district for the past four months and some areas have been captured by the movement.

According to a local source, the blast triggered fighting between the government forces and the Taliban.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and representatives of the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha.