Seven Polish Policemen Wounded In Clashes With Migrants At Border With Belarus On Tuesday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 09:00 PM
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Seven Polish policemen were injured during clashes with migrants on the border with Belarus on Tuesday, the police said.
"Seven police officers were injured in today's attacks," the police said on Twitter.