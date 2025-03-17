Seven projects opened for Feedback through 'Istitlaa' Platform

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The National Competitiveness Center’s (NCC) Public Consultation Platform, Istitlaa, has put forward seven projects related to economic and development affairs.

In cooperation with seven government agencies, the NCC invites the general public, government agencies, and the private sector to express their views and feedback on projects prior to their approval.

According to the NCC, key projects presented on the platform include a project titled ‘Rules on the Ultimate Beneficiary of Civil Society Associations and Organizations,’ developed by the National Center for Non-Profit Sector.

This project aims to enhance transparency within the non-profit sector, standardize disclosure and registration of ultimate beneficiary information in the Ultimate Beneficiary Register, and strengthen compliance with both local and international requirements. The public can provide feedback on this project through the Istitlaa platform until March 27, 2025.

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites is seeking public feedback on a new regulatory framework titled ‘Guidelines for Planning and Designing Requirements for Prayer Spaces in Tourist and Hospitality Buildings in the Central Area of Makkah.

’ This project aims to set the technical requirements and standards for designing prayer spaces in tourist and hospitality buildings in the central area of Makkah. Public consultation on this project will remain open until March 27, 2025.

Additionally, the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center is seeking public feedback on a new project titled ‘Regulations for the Licensing and Permitting Procedures for Infrastructure Projects in the Riyadh Region.’ The project aims to provide the minimum procedural and technical requirements to ensure the implementation of infrastructure projects along the service facility routes with high quality. Public consultation on this project will conclude on April 8, 2025.

The introduction of draft regulations, by-laws, and similar projects through the Istitlaa platform serves as an affirmation of enhanced transparency in the legislative environment. Likewise, Istitlaa fosters a culture of public participation by enabling citizens, government agencies, and the private sector to contribute their insights and feedback on proposed regulations related to the business environment.