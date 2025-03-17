Open Menu

Seven Projects Opened For Feedback Through 'Istitlaa' Platform

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Seven projects opened for Feedback through 'Istitlaa' Platform

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The National Competitiveness Center’s (NCC) Public Consultation Platform, Istitlaa, has put forward seven projects related to economic and development affairs.

In cooperation with seven government agencies, the NCC invites the general public, government agencies, and the private sector to express their views and feedback on projects prior to their approval.

According to the NCC, key projects presented on the platform include a project titled ‘Rules on the Ultimate Beneficiary of Civil Society Associations and Organizations,’ developed by the National Center for Non-Profit Sector.

This project aims to enhance transparency within the non-profit sector, standardize disclosure and registration of ultimate beneficiary information in the Ultimate Beneficiary Register, and strengthen compliance with both local and international requirements. The public can provide feedback on this project through the Istitlaa platform until March 27, 2025.

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites is seeking public feedback on a new regulatory framework titled ‘Guidelines for Planning and Designing Requirements for Prayer Spaces in Tourist and Hospitality Buildings in the Central Area of Makkah.

’ This project aims to set the technical requirements and standards for designing prayer spaces in tourist and hospitality buildings in the central area of Makkah. Public consultation on this project will remain open until March 27, 2025.

Additionally, the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center is seeking public feedback on a new project titled ‘Regulations for the Licensing and Permitting Procedures for Infrastructure Projects in the Riyadh Region.’ The project aims to provide the minimum procedural and technical requirements to ensure the implementation of infrastructure projects along the service facility routes with high quality. Public consultation on this project will conclude on April 8, 2025.

The introduction of draft regulations, by-laws, and similar projects through the Istitlaa platform serves as an affirmation of enhanced transparency in the legislative environment. Likewise, Istitlaa fosters a culture of public participation by enabling citizens, government agencies, and the private sector to contribute their insights and feedback on proposed regulations related to the business environment.

Recent Stories

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

11 minutes ago
 SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

41 minutes ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

1 hour ago
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

1 hour ago
 Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Confe ..

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teach ..

Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

2 hours ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World