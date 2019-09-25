UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Rowers Die In Training Accident Off Top Philippine Resort

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

Seven rowers die in training accident off top Philippine resort

Seven members of a Philippine "dragon boat" team were killed Wednesday when their boat capsized off the island of Boracay as they trained for an international race, rescuers and colleagues said

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Seven members of a Philippine "dragon boat" team were killed Wednesday when their boat capsized off the island of Boracay as they trained for an international race, rescuers and colleagues said.

Large waves swamped and overturned the wooden boat off one of the world's most famous tropical holiday resorts, killing four male and three female rowers at sunrise, they added.

"There are many rocks in the area so it's possible that they hit their head on them," local disaster officer Catherine Ong Fulgencio told AFP by telephone, explaining why they did not survive even though they could swim.

Fourteen other team members, including a Chinese and a Russian woman, were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment, Fulgencio added.

The Filipino victims were training for the Kaohsiung City Cup scheduled for the southern Taiwanese city in November, said team member Remedy Aquino, who was not aboard the boat.

Dragon boat racing is a popular sport in the Philippines and many parts of Asia, where 20 paddlers sit two abreast atop a long wooden 12-metre (39-foot) boat sandwiched by a cox who steers the vessel from the rear and a drummer in front.

Related Topics

World Russia China Male Kaohsiung Philippines November Women From Race Asia

Recent Stories

Earthquake aftershocks continue in Muzaffarabad, a ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prosecution Suspects MRIYA Vessel Captai ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close down 1.28%

2 minutes ago

IAAF Temporarily Suspends Vice President Candidate ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO A9; The Perfect Gaming Phone!

34 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Invites Czech Prime Minister to Visit Uk ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.