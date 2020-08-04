UrduPoint.com
Seven Russian Citizens Survive Hard Landing Of Plane In Mali - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Seven Russian Citizens Survive Hard Landing of Plane in Mali - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Seven Russian citizens were on board the plane that made a hard landing in Mali on Monday, no fatalities were reported, the Russian embassy in the Republic of Mali told Sputnik.

A UN plane made a hard landing in the Malian city of Gao, injuring 11 people, the UN Mission in the country (MINUSMA) said.

The plane, en route from the Malian capital of Bamako, carried four UN personnel and seven crew members. As a result of the accident, they were all injured. An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is underway.

"According to preliminary information, there were seven Russian citizens on board, a total of 11 people flew, no fatalities," the embassy's spokesperson said.

One of the passengers ” a citizen of Russia ” is suspected to have his leg broken, he said.

"There are no serious injuries," the spokesperson added.

