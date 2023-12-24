Seven Saudi Polo riders to participate in Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Seven Saudi polo riders will participate in the 3rd edition of the Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament.

The tournament will be held at Al-Fursan Village in AlUla from January 17 to 20, 2024, featuring eight international teams and several world-renowned polo stars, to be led by the Argentine legend Adolfo Cambiaso.

The Saudi riders include Prince Salman bin Mansour bin Nasser, Prince Sultan bin Khalid bin Faisal, Abdulmohsen Al-Hokair, Ibrahim Al-Harbi, Mohammed Al-Othaim, Salman bin Haif Al-Qahtani, and Noor Abu Khadra.

President of Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo Tournament, Faisal bin Dowees, highlighted that the event to be held alongside the Winter at Tantora Festival in AlUla, is a continuation of the Kingdom's global hosting of events with the backing of its visionary leadership.

He also noted that the tournament will be conducted under the auspices of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC).

Since its establishment in 2020, he said, the championship has garnered considerable popularity, playing a significant role in promoting polo within the Kingdom.

Moreover, he pointed out that the championship features the participation of 24 riders, including 7 Saudi riders, along with 60 specialized polo horses, noting that the tournament will follow a knockout system.