UrduPoint.com

Seven Schools In Haitian Capital Forced To Pay Gangs For Security Since September - UNICEF

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:20 AM

Seven Schools in Haitian Capital Forced to Pay Gangs for Security Since September - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) At least seven schools in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince have been forced to pay armed criminal groups for security since the beginning of the school year in September, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of the school year in September, at least seven schools in and around the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince have already been forced to pay armed gangs in return for security and more have been threatened," UNICEF said Tuesday.

Most of the targeted schools have been in parts of the city controlled by armed criminal gangs, and the amount of money demanded by the groups is typically equal to the school fees of three students per class, UNICEF said.

Last week, UNICEF Chief of Communications in Haiti, Ndiaga Seck, told Sputnik that Haiti is currently in a state of chaos as a result of gang-related violence and kidnapping.

This year, increased gang criminality has limited access to schools and prevented hundreds of children from starting or resuming their education, according to UNICEF.

17 Christian missionaries were abducted and taken hostage during a trip to an orphanage outside the capital city, Port-au-Prince in October. The missionaries were reportedly kidnapped by an armed gang known as 400 Mawozo, who are known for extorting businesses and ransoming kidnapped victims.

UNICEF called upon the Haitian government to take action to ensure security in and around schools and address gang violence against children.

Related Topics

Kidnapping United Nations Education Threatened Port-au-Prince Haiti Money September October Criminals Christian From Government

Recent Stories

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

4 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

5 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

5 hours ago
 FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.