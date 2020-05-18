KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Seven members of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) were killed and 32 others injured in the motor bomb blast on an NDS compound in the eastern Ghazni province, Governor Wahidullah Kalimzai told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Tolo news broadcaster reported that at least seven people were killed and over 40 others injured in the attack, conducted by a suicide bomber.

No radical group acting in the region has claimed responsibility for the attack.