Seven Ships Carrying Grain, Food Products Authorized to Leave Ukraine - JCC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized seven ships to leave Ukraine on Sunday, as part of the Black Sea grain initiative, the JCC said.

The seven vessels (INVINCIBLE II, SILVER LADY, FPMC B 201, AEOLOS, MELINA, SOFIE BULKER, ANASTASIA) will carry a combined 210,294 tonnes (metric tons) of grain and food products from Ukraine, the JCC said on Saturday.

INVINCIBLE II will leave from the port of Chornomorsk and will carry 49,500 tonnes of barley to China. SILVER LADY will depart from Yuzhne and will carry 39,494 tonnes of corn to Italy. FPMC B 201 will deliver 33,000 tonnes of wheat from Odesa to Egypt. AEOLOS will also leave from Odesa and will bring 30,000 tonnes of corn to Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

MELINA will carry 27,500 tonnes of corn from Yuzhne to Romania, while SOFIE BULKER will depart from Odesa and will bring 27,000 tonnes of barley to Spain. ANASTASIA will leave from Chornomorsk with 3,800 tonnes of wheat for Turkey, the JCC said.

On Saturday, three vessels left Ukrainian ports with food products, as part of the UN-brokered grain deal, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defence.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports ” Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne ” were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.

The head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Friday that a total of 39 general cargo vessels loaded with over 821,000 tonnes of food products had left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain deal since August 1.